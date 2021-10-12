Game Preview: Pacers vs Grizzlies (Preseason)

Matchup

The Pacers look to pick up another preseason victory when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in the newly renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Wednesday night's bout will be the first Pacers game played in the newly renovated, newly named venue.

The Blue & Gold hope to carry the momentum of a strong second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers over to this game, especially on the defensive end. After stumbling out of the gate against the New York Knicks in last Tuesday's preseason opener, Indiana worked out the kinks against the Cavs on Friday. The squad limited Cleveland to just 16 points in the third quarter en route to earning a 109-100 victory.

Much like the Cavs, Memphis boasts a young and talented roster anchored by a veteran. Guiding the Grizzlies up the floor is the always dynamic point guard Ja Morant (19.1 points, 7.4 assists per game in 2020-21). With just two years of NBA experience, the Murray State star has already collected a reel of highlights that range from high-flying dunks to behind-the-back dishes to his teammates.

Anchoring the frontcourt is the big-bodied, two-headed monster of youngster Jaren Jackson Jr. and veteran Steven Adams. Jackson, a 6-11, 242-pound power forward, is averaging a solid 15.4 points per game over his first three years in the league. Meanwhile, Adams, who stands at 6-11 and 265 pounds, is widely known for his rebounding prowess in the paint. The eight-year NBA veteran has averaged nearly nine rebounds per contest for the last four years.

Memphis' squad will give head coach Rick Carlisle and the Pacers' defense another decent litmus test as the season draws near. As Indiana deals with a lot of new moving parts, fans will get to see the chemistry start to unfold.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Chris Duarte

Jeremy Lamb

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Ja Morant

Desmond Bane

John Konchar

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steven Adams

Grizzlies: PG - Ja Morant, SG - Desmond Bane, SF - John Konchar, PF - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams

Injury Report

Pacers: Justin Holiday – out (left ankle sprain), Caris LeVert – out (sore back), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks – questionable (right thigh soreness), Kris Dunn – questionable (dental procedure), Sean McDermott – questionable (right patellar tendinopathy), Killian Tillie – questionable (sore back), Ziaire Williams – questionable (left thigh contusion)

Last Meeting

April 11, 2021: The Pacers picked up a 132-125 win in wire-to-wire fashion at FedEx Forum to create a three-game winning streak. It was the first time the Pacers had won three games in a row since starting the 2020-21 season 3-0.

Caris LeVert finished with 34 points while Malcolm Brogdon added 29. Domantas Sabonis tallied 18 points, 15 rebounds, and fell one assist shy of a triple-double. As a whole, the Pacers shot 52-of-99 (52.5 percent) from the floor.

A few late plays on the offensive glass helped the Blue & Gold seal the win. The Pacers led 124-117 with 2:54 remaining as the Grizzlies closed the gap to one with a 6-0 spree. Justin Holiday's putback dunk with 1:20 to go gave Indiana some breathing room. After Ja Morant scored to keep it close, T.J. McConnell snagged an offensive rebound and Caris LeVert took the second chance and connected on a runner with 31.5 seconds remaining. When Morant tried to counter, he slipped. The ball ended up in Malcolm Brogdon's hands. He then found a streaking LeVert for a fast-break dunk to capture the win.

Noteworthy

Indiana swept the regular season series against Memphis in 2020-21 for the third time over the last four seasons.

Both Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis and Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke played their college basketball at Gonzaga University.

Memphis will be coming off a 124-88 preseason victory over the Detroit Pistons when they head to Indianapolis to take on the Pacers.

Tickets

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









