Game Preview: Pacers vs Grizzlies

Last Updated: Oct. 16 at 2:30 PM

Matchup

The 52nd season of Pacers basketball tips off on Wednesday night and few season openers have been more anticipated than this one.

The Pacers were the feel-good story of the NBA last year, winning 48 games despite being forced to trade away All-Star Paul George the previous summer and taking the eventual Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs. Victor Oladipo emerged as a star in his first season in Indiana, winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award, and a strong supporting cast around him helped create optimism for the franchise's future.

Minutes after the 2017-18 season ended, Oladipo famously texted his trainer, "When do we start? I'm ready to take it to another level."

For Pacers fans, the ensuing five and a half months have crept by, but the long-awaited 2018-19 season is finally here.

Thanks to LeBron James' move to L.A., an Eastern Conference team without James will head to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. While most national analysts consider Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto to be the top contenders in the East, the Pacers should definitely factor into the race. Indiana returns seven of its top eight scorers from a year ago and bolstered its bench with the additions of a playmaking guard (Tyreke Evans), sharpshooting wing (Doug McDermott), and bruising big man (Kyle O'Quinn).

The Pacers' first test will come against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizz saw a seven-year playoff streak snapped last year by an injury-riddled 22-60 campaign. But star guard Mike Conley is back and healthy after missing all but 12 games last season and Memphis added 19-year-old big man Jaren Jackson Jr. with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, creating hope on Beale Street that the Grizzlies can climb back into playoff contention in the hyper-competitive Western Conference.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Mike Conley

Garrett Temple

Chandler Parsons

JaMychal Green

Marc Gasol

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Grizzlies: PG - Mike Conley, SG - Garrett Temple, SF - Chandler Parsons, PF - JaMychal Green, C - Marc Gasol

Injury Report

Pacers: C.J. Wilcox - out (torn right Achilles)

Grizzlies: TBA

Last Meeting

January 31, 2018: Bojan Bogdanovic busted out of a prolonged slump, scoring a team-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting (3-of-7 from 3-point range) to lift the Pacers to a 105-101 victory over the short-handed Grizzlies at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

It was Bogdanovic's highest-scoring game since Nov. 27 and he made several key plays down the stretch, including a key steal and score with 4:44 remaining and three free throws in the final second to seal the victory.

Darren Collison added 16 points and Myles Turner recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Victor Oladipo (13 points and five assists), Lance Stephenson (13 points) and Domantas Sabonis (10 points and seven rebounds) all also scored in double digits.

Wayne Selden led the Grizzlies with 24 points, going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. Marc Gasol added 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the loss for Memphis, which had only nine players in uniform due to a slew of injuries.

Noteworthy

Tyreke Evans starred for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 19.4 points over 52 games (his highest scoring average since his rookie season in 2009-10), 5.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

Pacers forward Thaddeus Young is a Memphis native.

The Grizzlies feature three players with ties to Indiana: former Lawrence North star Mike Conley, former Butler guard Shelvin Mack, and Carmel native Jaren Jackson Jr.

All three of the Grizzlies' rookies won Defensive Player of the Year in their respective college conferences last season: Jevon Carter (Big XII), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Big Ten), and Yuta Watanabe (Atlantic 10).

Tickets

Secure your seats today to see the Pacers take on Mike Conley and the Memphis Grizzlies on Opening Night presented by Kroger on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

Pacers Team Store Game Night Special

New Era T-Shirt - $15. The Game Night Special can be purchased at the Pacers Team Store on game day, as well as online from 10:00 AM-Midnight. Order Online »