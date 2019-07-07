Pacers Sign Jeremy Lamb

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Sunday they have signed free agent Jeremy Lamb.

“What we’re so happy to be getting with Jeremy is a player that over the last five years has shown steady growth and improvement in his game,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “He’s a guy that can start; but he also has the ability and efficiency to be a high-level player off the bench. His ability to make plays both for himself and for others will be of great value to our team.”

Lamb set new career highs during the 2018-19 regular season with Charlotte as he averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Over seven NBA seasons with the Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder, Lamb has averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in his career.

