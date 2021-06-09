Pacers Announce Nate Bjorkgren Will Not Return as Coach

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday that Nate Bjorkgren will not be retained as the team's head coach.

"The 2020-21 season was not what any of us hoped or anticipated it would be, and our results on the court certainly did not meet the standards for what our organization and our fans have come to expect," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "We have determined this is the right time to move in a different direction, and on behalf of the Simon Family and the entire Pacers organization, I want to express my gratitude to Nate for his efforts leading our team. While we do not have a definite timetable for our search, we will move quickly to identify candidates who will make our team and our organization stronger."

Bjorkgren was hired prior to the 2020-21 season and led the Pacers to a 34-38 record. He previously served as an assistant coach in Toronto and Phoenix.

Editor's Note: Kevin Pritchard spoke to the media via Zoom following this announcement. You can watch a livestream of his press conference in the video player above.