Pacers, Abrams Academic Achievement Award

For the 19th consecutive season the Indiana Pacers, in partnership with Pacers team ophthalmologist Dr. John Abrams, will present the Abrams Academic Achievement Award at the Pacers’ home game on February 1. The Abrams Academic Achievement Award was established to recognize central Indiana elementary and/or middle-school students for their academic and leadership performance in school.

This year the Pacers and Dr. Abrams selected ten area middle and elementary schools in which to partner for this program, and from each of those schools, one 5th through 8th grade student was selected as this year’s honoree. Partnering schools include: Arlington Middle School, Avondale Meadows, Belzer Middle School, Creston Intermediate School, Creston Middle School, IPS #60/Butler Lab School, Lynhurst 7th & 8th Grade Center, North Elementary School, Northwest Middle School and Southport Middle School.

The Pacers and Dr. Abrams congratulate the following students on this prestigious honor. The students will receive four tickets to the Pacers vs. New York game on February 1. The special evening will include a pregame dinner and reception, which features Pacers legend Darnell “Dr. Dunk” Hillman as guest speaker. In addition, each student will also be recognized during an on-court ceremony at halftime of the game and will receive a surprise which includes a laptop computer, courtesy of Dr. Abrams, a Certificate of Achievement and a Pacers VIP goodie bag.

This year’s winners are: