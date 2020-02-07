Oladipo Named to IBJ's "Forty Under 40"

Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo has received another honor. The two-time All-Star was named to the Indianapolis Business Journal's "Forty Under 40" on Friday.

Oladipo has already made a tremendous impact in the city after joining the Pacers via trade in the summer of 2017. He has been named to two All-Star teams and won the NBA's Most Improved Player award, served as a captain of the Pacers, hit numerous big shots to lift the Blue & Gold to victory, and participated in a number of community initiatives within the city.

His "Forty Under 40" profile highlights both his love of basketball and musical talents, including his recent appearance on FOX's "The Masked Singer." Oladipo said his "proud moments" include "helping the Pacers be a winning team, making the playoffs, representing the Pacers as an NBA All-Star two times and being named Most Improved Player in the NBA in 2018."

The profile also reveals that Oladipo serves on The Limitless Foundation alongside his twin sister, Victoria, who accepted the "Forty Under 40" honor on his behalf on Friday. The purpose of the foundation is to "assist children from underserved communities by providing them with resources for a better quality of life" and was created in honor of Oladipo's sister, Kendra, who became deaf in second grade.