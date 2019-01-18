Weather Advisory for High School Basketball Games and Pacers-Mavericks Game on Saturday, January 19 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Last Updated: Friday, January 18, 2019 at 3:50 p.m.
Pacers Sports and Entertainment has issued a weather advisory for the following basketball games on Saturday, January 19 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse:
- Northwestern vs. North Central at 12:00 p.m. (High School Girls)
- Zionsville vs. Warren Central at 2:00 p.m. (High School Boys)
- Pacers vs. Mavericks at 7:00 p.m.
WEATHER ADVISORY
Based on the weather forecast, we plan to be in regular contact with our local government and weather officials today and tomorrow. At this point, all parties expect the games to be played as scheduled. We will closely monitor the situation and provide updates on this page as necessary. Fans are encouraged to allow extra time when traveling during inclement weather.