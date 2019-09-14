Turner, USA Close World Cup with Win Over Poland

Myles Turner and thee USA Basketball Men's National Team closed out the 2019 World Cup on a winning note, beating Poland in the seventh-place game on Saturday in Beijing, 87-74.

Turner started at center once again and tallied seven points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in 21:14. The 23-year-old Pacers big man started all eight games of the World Cup for the United States.

The USA seized control of Saturday's contest early, closing the first quarter with a 10-0 run to open up a 14-point lead. Turner helped them stretch the margin to as many as 19 points in the second quarter, where he knocked down a 3-pointer and blocked two shots.

He added a dunk and a layup in the third quarter, though Poland did manage to trim the deficit to 63-55 entering the fourth quarter. But the Americans kept them at arms' length the rest of the way, as Turner collected two more blocks in the final frame.

Donovan Mitchell led the USA with 16 points and 10 assists, going a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range. Joe Harris added 14 points, Khris Middleton had 13 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Derrick White added 12 points and seven assists.

The USA had just nine available players for Saturday's contest, as Kemba Walker (neck) joined Marcus Smart (calf) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) on the sideline.

Mateusz Ponitka had a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds for Poland in the loss.

The World Cup concludes on Sunday. France — which knocked off the United States in the quarterfinals — faces Australia in the third-place game at 4:00 AM ET. Then at 8:00 AM ET, the championship game will be a clash between two long-time international powers, Argentina and Spain.