Tough-Minded Pacers Get Praise from National Media

Despite being in the top four of the Eastern Conference for weeks, some in the national media have been dismissive of the Pacers' chances since losing All-Star Victor Oladipo to a season-ending injury.

On Wednesday morning, however, ESPN's Brian Windhorst penned a piece titled "Where Lakers and Celtics Can Look For Inspiration" praising the Pacers' ability to overcome the challenges that arise during an 82-game season.

"Handling adversity is a skill, especially in a league with a seven-month regular season. It’s something that can be taught. It’s something that can be learned. And the Pacers have put on a clinic recently," writes Windhorst.

The Pacers are currently 8-2 in the month of February and 15-10 without Oladipo in the lineup this season, showcasing an ability to band together when times are tough.

Windhorst specifically points to Indiana's scoring-by-committee approach, with different players leading the team seemingly every night and egos that appear to be nonexistent.

"They happily play an egalitarian offense that spreads it around with seemingly minimal ego or agenda issues. They've had at least five double-figure scorers 52 times in 61 games, the highest number in the league. They've had seven players in double figures 12 times; they're 11-1 in those games," writes Windhorst. "They have veterans who are leaders, Thaddeus Young especially, according to those around the team, and players who seem to be agreeable to platooning -- particularly their point guards and big men -- depending on matchups. And if they aren't, it hasn't become public."

While Windhorst notes that the Pacers' schedule does become significantly more difficult in March, he believes the way Indiana has handled its business without Oladipo is worthy of praise, especially in comparison to some teams that have struggled with adversity this season.

"Their professionalism during some challenges has been exemplary," he writes. "And frankly, it could be an example to some of their peers out there."