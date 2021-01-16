Statements on the Status of Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert
Posted: Jan 16, 2021

Statement from the Indiana Pacers on the status of Caris LeVert:
Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney during a physical prior to finalizing the four-team trade with Brooklyn, Houston and Cleveland. LeVert will undergo further medical tests and more details will follow as needed.

Statement from Caris LeVert:
"On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance. We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible."

Statement from Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard:
"We acquired Caris because of who he is as a young man first and foremost. His basketball skill and on court play speaks for itself and we know he has a great career ahead of him. We will support Caris through this time and know that he will join us on the court as soon as he is able."

