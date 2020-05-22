NBAE/Getty Images
Statements on the Passing of Jerry Sloan
See below for statements on the passing of longtime Utah Jazz head coach and Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan.
Pacers head coach Nate McMillan: "I admired and respected Coach Sloan and his teams. He had a style and a system that I have always wanted my teams to play like. Hard, tough, physical and together. I learned a lot from Coach Sloan from afar, competing against him and his teams. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May he rest in peace."
Pacers executive Donnie Walsh: "Jerry Sloan was one of the toughest competitors in the NBA both as a player and as a coach. His competitiveness as a coach was passed on to his team. His teams in Utah were among the toughest and successful in the NBA. As competitive as Jerry was as a coach, he was just as warm and friendly as a person. Our careers were in the same time frame in the NBA. I always looked forward to seeing him. He was the first coach I interviewed for our head coaching position with the Pacers but he told me me he had already accepted the position as the head coach for the Jazz. I will miss Jerry and send my condolences to his family and many fans of the Utah Jazz."
