Statement from Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is aware of the public health emergency declaration issued by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today regarding novel coronavirus (COVID)-19.

At this time, currently scheduled events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will continue as scheduled for all ticketed guests.

The health and safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority. We will continue to work closely with and implement guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department and State of Indiana Department of Health to monitor for COVID-19.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Bankers Life Fieldhouse have preventive measures in place to help prevent the spread of viruses. These include but are not limited to:

(1) Cleaning and disinfecting of exposed surfaces,

(2) Posted reminders to cover coughing and sneezing and to frequently wash hands with soap and water, and

(3) Providing hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility.

Guests attending events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse are strongly urged to follow the recommendations of the Marion County Health Department which include:

Thoroughly wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60-95 percent alcohol if soap and water aren't available.

Use proper hand hygiene after touching surfaces and objects that are used and shared often.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover all coughs and sneezes.

Refrain from shaking hands, high-fives, and other close personal contact.

More information from the Marion County Public Health Department may be found here.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment will provide updated information as needed.