2012 Second Round Schedule Announced

May 11, 2012

The NBA has announced the game schedule for the Second Round matchup of the 2012 Playoffs between the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat. The series tips off Sunday, May 13, at 3:30pm in Miami. The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Game 3 (Round 2, Home Game 1) on Thursday, May 17, and Game 4 (Round 2, Home Game 2) on Sunday, May 20. If necessary, the series would return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Game 6 (Round 2, Home Game 3) on Thursday, May 24.

Single-game tickets will be sold starting Monday, May 14, at 10:00 am ET. Tickets are limited and subject to availability.

The Full Schedule

• Game 1 at Miami on Sunday, May 13 (3:30, ABC)

• Game 2 at Miami on Tuesday, May 15 (7:00 PM, TNT)

• Game 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday, May 17 (TBD, ESPN)

• Game 4 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday, May 20 (3:30, ABC)

• Game 5 (if nec.) at Miami on Sunday, Tuesday, May 22 (TBD)

• Game 6 (if nec.) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday, May 24 (TBD)

• Game 7 (if nec.) at Miami on Saturday, May 26.

Season Ticket Holders can purchase single-game tickets now. If you’re a Season Ticket Holder, please refer to the email you received on May 9, 2012, as it includes your password and dedicated web site for purchasing tickets.

Pacers fans that signed up by the Second Round deadline for the Single Game Playoff Ticket Opportunity can still take advantage of the priority access and preferred pricing they received via email earlier today. The offer is available until the purchasing limit of four tickets per game has been reached. Any fans who received access should refer to the email they received for complete details. Miss the deadline? Sign up now for future rounds »