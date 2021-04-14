Slick Leonard
NBAE/Getty Images

Remembering Bobby "Slick" Leonard

Posted: Apr 14, 2021

The basketball world and the state of Indiana are mourning the passing of Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster Bobby "Slick" Leonard. Leonard, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88, was an Indiana icon who starred at Indiana University, had a successful NBA career, and then spent over 50 years with the Pacers franchise, leading the team to three ABA championships as a coach and entertaining generations on radio broadcasts.

After the news of Leonard's passing, a number of prominent names from the franchise, state, and the greater basketball community took to Twitter to share their memories of Leonard and express their condolences.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment owner and alternate governor Steve Simon:

Pacers radio voice Mark Boyle:

Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren:

Indiana governor Eric Holcomb:

Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett:

The NBA:

Pacers radio broadcaster Pat Boylan:

Bally Sports Indiana play-by-play announcer Chris Denari:

Bally Sports Indiana sideline reporter Jeremiah Johnson:

Colts owner Jim Irsay:

IndyStar columnist Gregg Doyel:

"Query & Schultz" co-host Derek Schultz:

Former Pacers head coach Frank Vogel:

Former Pacers guard Mark Jackson:

Celtics coach Brad Stevens:

Indiana University men's basketball coach Mike Woodson:

Former Pacers PA announcer Michael Grady:

WTHR sports director Dave Calabro:

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame:

ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale:

NBA History:

Pacers, Slick Leonard, Pacers History, Hall of Fame, 2020s

