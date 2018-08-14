PS&E And Lexus Unveil The Lexus Loft

INDIANAPOLIS, August 14, 2018 – Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Lexus are excited to announce a new five-year partnership making the luxury automotive company the official sponsor of the Lexus Loft.

The Lexus Loft is a unique opportunity for guests to enjoy events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Lexus Loft debuted in 2016 and features a combination of 12 theater boxes and 14 loge boxes on the south side of the Krieg DeVault Club Level. Each box contains four seats with a total combined capacity of 104 seats in the exclusive space.

"We are excited about our new partnership with a premium brand like Lexus," stated Rick Fuson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "The Lexus Loft provides an upscale, all-inclusive experience for our guests at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to enjoy Pacers and Fever games, concerts and other events at one of the greatest arenas in the nation."

Theater boxes inside the Lexus Loft provide private mini-suite accommodations including oversized chairs, iPads and charging stations, and direct access to the exclusive dining area and lounge. The loge boxes offer a modern, open design with flat screen monitors, ergonomic executive chairs and granite countertops. Guests in both boxes have access to an upscale experience with all-inclusive food and beverage options along with concierge, bartender and personal-service attendants. Guests in the Lexus Loft also enjoy access to the LightBound Courtside Club.

"The Lexus Loft at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will provide event-goers with a luxury experience that is synonymous with the Lexus brand," said Wylon Harper, general manager of the Lexus Central Area sales region. "We look forward to continuing our partnership and welcoming guests to the space."