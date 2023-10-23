Game Preview: Pacers vs Wizards

Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Preview

New season, same opener.



At long last, the 2023-2024 regular season tips off Wednesday for the Indiana Pacers when they host the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If that sounds familiar, it’s because the two teams also played each other in the Circle City in last year’s season opener.

While Washington came out on top 114-107 on Oct. 19 last season, the Pacers and Wizards went on to split the season series 2-2. In the final weeks of their 2022-2023 campaigns, the teams battled for a final postseason spot, but in the end each franchise finished with records of 35-47 – five games back of the final play-in position claimed by the Chicago Bulls.

But it’s a new season, and like Indiana adding power forward Obi Toppin and NBA champ Bruce Brown, Washington’s roster has also undergone a makeover.



In June, the Wizards made major headlines when they completed a trade sending three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a treasure trove of draft picks and 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul. Indiana was actually involved in the exchange, with the Pacers sending their No. 7 overall draft pick, France’s Bilal Coulibaly, to the Wizards for their No. 8 pick – University of Houston forward Jarace Walker, who is on the current active roster.



But the Wizards didn’t stop there.



Washington traded Paul to the Golden State Wizards for Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and draft picks weeks after in July. Then, in a separate deal, the Wizards sent their starting center in 2022-2023, Kristaps Porzingis, to the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team trade that dealt 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.



In their final preseason game, the Wizards trotted out the starting five of Poole, Coulibaly, Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford and Kyle Kuzma. The Wizards went 3-1 in the preseason, starting 3-0 before falling to the Toronto Raptors 134-98 on Friday.



Indiana completed its preseason last week with wins over the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers. In those games, the starters were All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, second-year guard Bennedict Mathurin, Brown, Toppin, and veteran center Myles Turner. Indiana rested its starters in the fourth quarters of both games.



Sharpshooter Buddy Hield enters the game against Washington coming off a 20-point (six made 3-pointers) performance against the Cavs on Friday. Toppin had a preseason-best 17 points and nine rebounds in that game, and Haliburton accounted for 14 points, nine assists and four rebounds in three quarters of action. Hield was a regular starter last season, but has come off the bench in the preseason. Regardless, he has continued playing significant minutes.

Indiana Pacers Offseason Rewind

Against the Wizards last season, Haliburton averaged 23.8 points and 9.3 assists; Mathurin averaged 16 points, 5.0 rebounds; and Turner averaged 20.3 points and 6.3 rebounds but played in three games.



Indiana will be thankful Porzingis is now in Boston, as he gave the team fits last season. Across four games, the 7-footer averaged 20.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks against the Pacers.



Kuzma and Poole will seemingly carry the offensive load for the Wizards this season.



In a career-best season, Kuzma averaged 22.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and four assists against the Pacers last season. By the season’s end, he averaged 21.2 points per game, eclipsing 20 or more points 39 times, including in 33 of the last 49 games he played.



Poole, who averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds last season for the Warriors, recently made headlines when he scored 41 points through three quarters against the New York Knicks on Oct. 18. However, he followed up that performance with a 1-for-15 shooting performance against the Raptors.



Another name to watch on the Wizards is Coulibaly. While many knew him due to his relationship with former teammate and 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old has impressed with his strong defense and his slashing and cutting skills on the offensive end.



Unlike last season, the Pacers entire 2022-2023 with no significant injury news. All players on the active roster should be available on Wednesday for Indiana.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - Bruce Brown, F - Bennedict Mathurin, F - Obi Toppin, C - Myles Turner



Wizards: G - Tyus Jones, G - Jordan Poole, F - Bilal Coulibaly, F - Kyle Kuzma, C - Daniel Gafford

Injury Report

Pacers: None



Wizards: Johnny Davis - out (left elbow UCL sprain), Anthony Gill - out (left hamstring strain), Landry Shamet - out (left 1st toe fracture)

Last Meeting

Feb. 11, 2023: In the fourth and final matchup between the two teams, the Wizards used a strong shooting performance to top the Pacers 127-113 at Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital.



Washington shot an incredible 73 percent in the first half, dropping 43 points in the second quarter, and led by 23 points at the break.



From there, the Wizards never looked back.



Seven different players scored in double figures for the Wizards, led by 32 points by Bradley Beal, 17 each from Kristaps Porzingis and Monte Morris and 16 from Deni Avdija.



Tyrese Haliburton scored 21 points to lead the Pacers, to go along with seven assists and six rebounds, center Myles Turner registered 20 points and guards Buddy Hield and Bennedict Mathurin each chipped in 16 points for the Blue & Gold.



Indiana shot 45.3 percent overall as a team and were outrebounded 40-33. However, the Pacers had just eight turnovers to the Wizards 18 giveaways.

Noteworthy

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle enters this season 10 wins short of passing Frank Vogel (250) for the second-most wins by an Indiana head coach. Slick Leonard owns the franchise record with 429 wins. Overall, Carlisle has 896 career wins, which is good for 14th in NBA history.

Myles Turner is four 3-pointers away from passing George Hill (487) for fifth-most 3-pointers made in Pacers franchise history.

Washington has won seven of the last 11 meetings against the Pacers.

Indiana last won a season opener at home in 2020 against the New York Knicks.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

