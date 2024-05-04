Game Preview: Pacers vs Knicks (Game 1)

Monday, May 6 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden

Game Preview

One of the most historic NBA Eastern Conference playoff rivalries is set to start its next chapter.

After advancing past the Milwaukee Bucks to start their 2024 playoff run, the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers will take on the No. 2 New York Knicks in Game 1 of the East Semifinals on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

In the first round, both the Pacers and Knicks held home court to keep their championship aspirations alive.

Indiana beat Milwaukee 4-2 to open its postseason, including a game-clinching 120-98 win on Thursday in Indianapolis. The Pacers claimed a Game 2 road victory in the seven-game series before winning their final three games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

New York also clinched its first-round series 4-2 on Thursday, as the Knicks eliminated reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers 118-115. The Knicks' lone road win came in Game 4, and just one point separated the Knicks and Sixers when their series closed.

Indiana and New York play two different styles on the hardwood: the Pacers like to play fast and free-flowing action while the Knicks rely on half-court sets and gritty defense.

The Pacers led the NBA in pace for almost the entire regular season, while the Knicks finished last. Additionally, the Pacers had the No. 1 scoring offense (123.3 points per game), while the Knicks gave up the second-fewest points nightly (108.2).

Indiana won its regular season series with the Knicks 2-1, which included a 14-point win at MSG on Feb. 10 and a 140-126 victory on Dec. 30. Ne York's lone win was a close contest, 109-105, on Feb. 1 at MSG.

Two All-Star guards in the East will face off in the series, as Pacers maestro Tyrese Haliburton will continue to command the Blue & Gold while high-volume scorer Jalen Brunson will lead the Knicks.

Haliburton averaged 16 points, 9.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds across 36.3 minutes in his first-ever playoff series. His most memorable outing was a triple-double performance — where he also hit the game-winning shot — in an overtime win over the Bucks in Game 3.

Brunson is coming off a historic series against the Sixers, as he averaged 35.5 points and 9.0 assists per game in six contests — making him the first player since Michael Jordan in 1993 with at least 39 points in four straight playoff games. His 35.5 points per game in the first round are the most by a Knicks player in franchise playoff history, and in the Knicks' game-clinching Game 6 win against the Sixers, Brunson finished with 41 points and 12 assists.

Pacers second-year guard Andrew Nembhard and starting forward Aaron Nesmith will likely be tasked with guarding Brunson. In the first round, Nembhard slowed down All-Star MVP guard Damian Lillard and Nesmith trailed sharpshooter Khris Middleton.

Former Indiana University standout OG Anunoby, who was acquired by the Knicks midseason from Toronto, will likely pick up the responsibilities of guarding Haliburton and his former teammate Pascal Siakam. Anunoby didn't play against the Pacers during the regular season, as he dealt with an elbow injury.

Siakam will look to remain steady in the semis, coming off a series in which he averaged 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. Throughout the playoffs, Siakam — who won a championship with the Raptors in 2019 — has served as one of the most vital voices in the Pacers locker room thus far, helping the young group not get too high or low following wins and losses.

A key area of concern for the Pacers will be on the glass, as the Knicks ranked No. 1 in offensive rebounding while the Pacers finished 28th overall on the boards.

Inside, Pacers center Myles Turner and Siakam will battle with Knicks 7-footers Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson. Turner was sensational for much of the first-round series against Milwaukee, averaging 19.2 points and 7.2 rebounds, while Hartenstein (10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.4 blocks) and Robinson (7.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks) provided a dominant presence in the paint for the Knicks.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle and Knicks skipper Tom Thibodeau approached their bench units much differently during the season, which has bled into the playoffs. The Blue & Gold often rely on depth, at minimum putting out eight players in each game, while the Knicks typically play heavy minutes with their starters.

Indiana will hope the solid Game 6 play of second unit players Obi Toppin —who was traded from the Knicks to the Pacers in July — and T.J. McConnell will carry over into their series with the Knicks. After an up-and-down start to the playoffs, Toppin logged a team-high 21 points to go with eight rebounds and McConnell supplied a personal playoff best 20 points and nine assists — the first Pacers bench duo to ever record 20 points each in a playoff game.

On the injury front, New York will be without former Pacer Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) and All-Star forward Julius Randle (shoulder) in the series. The Knicks have been without Randle since January, and Bogdanovic's injury occurred during Game 4 against the Sixers.

New York will host Games 1 and 2 on Monday and Wednesday before the series shifts to Indianapolis. The Pacers will host Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - Andrew Nembhard, F - Aaron Nesmith, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner

Knicks: G - Jalen Brunson, G - Donte DiVincenzo, F - Josh Hart, F - OG Anunoby, C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Injury Report

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (lower back spasms), Bennedict Mathurin - out (right shoulder labral tear)

Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic - out (left foot surgery), Julius Randle - out (right shoulder surgery)

Last Meeting

Feb. 10, 2024: Myles Turner scored 23 points on a perfect 9-for-9 shooting night to lead the Pacers past the Knicks 125-111 at Madison Square Garden.

The Pacers led 61-58 at halftime and didn't give up the lead in the final 24 minutes.

Indiana shot a superb 61 percent from the field, while the Knicks made 47.6 percent of their shots. The Pacers also won the rebounding margin 41-32 and points in the paint differential 62-54.

After Turner, Tyrese Haliburton logged 22 points and 12 assists and Pascal Siakam chipped in 19 points and six rebounds for the Blue & Gold.

Jalen Brunson topped New York with 39 points (14-for-25 shooting) and Alec Burks scored 22 points off the bench for the Knicks. Knicks 7-footers Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson both didn't play due to injuries.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are playing in their first Eastern Conference Semifinals since 2014.

Indiana and New York are entering their eighth ever playoff series against each other. The Pacers have won four of their seven series thus far against the Knicks all-time, including their last two (2000, 2013).

Indiana owns a 22-19 postseason record against New York.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle coached Jalen Brunson on the Dallas Mavericks from 2018 to 2021.

Pascal Siakam (27th, 2016) and OG Anunoby (23rd, 2017) both were drafted by Toronto and played for the Raptors until they were traded this past season to the Pacers and Knicks. They won a championship together in 2019.

The Pacers had an assist/turnover ratio of 3.07 against the Bucks, the highest mark for any team in any series in at least the last 30 years.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: TNT - Broadcasters TBA

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Tickets