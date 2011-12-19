Pacers Acquire Amundson from Golden State

December 19, 2011

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have acquired 6-9, 225-pound forward Lou Amundson from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for guard Brandon Rush.

Amundson is a five-year NBA veteran who has played for Utah, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Golden State. Last season, he appeared in 46 games with the Warriors, averaging 4.4 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game.

“We’re very happy to get Lou,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Larry Bird. “He gives us another big guy who rebounds and plays extremely hard. He gives us more depth up front and will be a player who gives us energy off the bench.”

Amundson was undrafted out of UNLV, where he averaged 14.3 ppg and 8.6 rpg. He finished seventh in school history with 120 blocked shots.

Rush, 6-6, 225, was a first-round draft choice (13th overall) of Portland in 2008 and the Pacers acquired him in a trade, July 9, 2008. He played three seasons for the Pacers, averaging 8.9 ppg.