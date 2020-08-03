Pacers/Fever Hoops Tour Ready to Go – Virtually

INDIANAPOLIS (August 3, 2020) - Pacers Sports & Entertainment is excited to announce that the Jr. Pacers and Jr. Fever Basketball Programs cared for by Ascension St. Vincent will continue its very popular Jr. Hoops Tour for the summer of 2020, but with a virtual twist.

This year's Jr. Hoops Tour, presented by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent, will be conducted virtually over a three-week period, beginning Monday, August 3.

The Jr. Hoops Virtual Tour will run each day, Monday thru Friday through August 21 and will feature skills and drills for basketball that mirror the in-person camps of the past. Each video will incorporate a warm-up from a certified Ascension St. Vincent trainer, along with basketball skills, agility workouts and nutrition tips, led by special guest coaches including Pacers alumni players Darnell Hillman and Eddie Gill, along with National Basketball Academy coach Adam Branch and Ascension St. Vincent certified strength & conditioning coach Shannon Patterson. The videos were filmed courtesy of Indy Parks at Lt. Grade Graham Edward Martin Park.

In addition, all participants will have access to basketball and fitness videos, as well as downloadable exercise and nutrition tips from members of the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever, and Ascension St. Vincent.

The Jr. Hoops Virtual Tour is free and can be accessed each day by visiting Pacers.com/JrHoopsTour. The first 200 participants to register* for the Jr. Hoops Tour, will receive a special Jr. Hoops Tour Swag Bag, which include a Jr. Hoops Tour T-Shirt and will have each day’s virtual video delivered directly to the camper's parent's email.

*Registration is not required to access any content.

Work the handles @TiffMitch25 shares 3 moves to add to your bag #TiffTipTuesday pic.twitter.com/iKFpZST5kM — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 5, 2020