Pacers-Wizards Summer League Game Postponed

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2021 – The MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game scheduled for today at 8 p.m. ET between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers has been postponed in accordance with the league's Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have enough available players to proceed with tonight's game against the Pacers.

UPDATE: The NBA has announced that the Pacers will now open Summer League play against the New York Knicks on Monday, Aug. 9 at 2:00 PM ET. That game will be televised on NBA TV.