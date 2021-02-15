Pacers Will Play Tonight's Game Versus Chicago Without Fans

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers have announced they will play tonight’s game without fans, in consideration of the travel advisory issued by the City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works restricting road travel beginning at 5p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.

Fans who purchased tickets through Pacers.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com will receive automatic refunds and will be contacted directly by email. Others may seek refunds at the original point of purchase.

For more on the Mayor's travel advisory, click here.