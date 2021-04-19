Pacers to Wear Black Stripe to Honor Bobby 'Slick' Leonard

The Indiana Pacers today announced they will wear a black stripe on their uniforms for the remainder of the season, a way to pay tribute to Bobby "Slick" Leonard, who passed away on April 13.

"Slick was one of the most instrumental people in making this franchise what it is today, a legend who made all our lives better through his passion and presence," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "We will miss him dearly, and this uniform stripe is just a reminder of what he has represented to the Indiana Pacers organization for more than fifty years."

The stripe will be worn on both home and away uniforms.