Pacers Waive Wanamaker, Sign Sykes

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have waived guard Brad Wanamaker. In addition, the Pacers signed guard Keifer Sykes.

Sykes appeared in two preseason games for the Pacers prior to the start of the 2021-22 regular season. He started 13 games this year for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' affiliate in the NBA G League. Sykes is in his seventh professional season after competing in the NBA G League as well as leagues in South Korea, Turkey, Italy, China, Greece and Australia.

Wanamaker appeared in 22 games and made one start for the Pacers after he was signed Oct. 6.