Pacers Waive Johnson, Stewart

The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday that they have waived forward Omari Johnson and guard Elijah Stewart.

Johnson is a 28-year-old forward out of Oregon State who played in four games for Memphis last season. He appeared in one preseason game for Indiana, collecting five rebounds in 12 minutes against the Grizzlies on Oct. 6.

Stewart is 6-5 rookie guard out of USC. He appeared in two games during the preseason, tallying five points, two rebounds, and a block in 20 minutes against Memphis on Oct. 6 and collecting two points, one rebound, and one assist in six minutes against Chicago on Oct. 10.