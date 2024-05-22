Pacers to Gold Out Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 vs Boston on Saturday, May 25

The "Gold Out" is returning for the Eastern Conference Finals. When the Pacers host the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, May 25 (8:30 PM ET) for Game 3 of their best-of-seven series, all fans in attendance will receive a gold t-shirt.

The shirt, which was officially unveiled on social media on Wednesday, says the features the Pacers logo set over a checkered flag, a nod to this busy "Pacers & Racers" Memorial Day weekend, which features Pacers playoff games on Saturday and Monday along with the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The Pacers and Celtics tipped off their series on Tuesday night in Boston, with the Celtics prevailing in overtime. This is Indiana's ninth appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals and its first since 2014. The Pacers have had a strong homecourt advantage all postseason, as they are 6-0 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the playoffs and have not lost at home since March 18.