Pacers Spread Holiday Cheer at Annual "Come to Our House" Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving came a little over a week early at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Pacers co-captains Victor Oladipo and Thad Young hosted this year's annual "Come to Our House" Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday, where they welcomed 800 men, women, and children from central Indiana shelters to The Fieldhouse for a warm, traditional holiday meal.

The event, which is presented by US Foods and is part of the Season of Giving delivered by Papa John's, is in its 21st year.

Oladipo and Young were joined by most of their teammates and coaches, Pacers alumni, Fever players and alums, Pacers broadcasters, Pacers Sports & Entertainment executives, and local media personalities to help serve the meal to those in need. Members of the Indiana Pacemates and Freddy Fever were also on hand, interacting with guests.

"We're glad to be here to serve you and host tonight's event," Young told the guests on hand. "It's really a pleasure for us to have you guys come out and show you all love."

Oladipo subsequently delivered a prayer before the meal was served.

This year's meal was prepared by Levy Restaurants and all left-over food will be donated to Second Helpings.

In addition to the food, the guests had the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities which include: St. Vincent flu vaccines, photo booths; a Balloon Artist; a Face Painter; a Caricaturist and more. As the guests departed Bankers Life Fieldhouse, they received a Pacers Holiday Pack which includes a variety of cold-weather items including a Pacers Knit hat, Indiana Fever Bammie, Gloves, Finish Line socks, Clif Bars and more.