Pacers Sports & Entertainment's Season of Giving, Delivered by Papa John's

INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced today this year's schedule of events for the annual Season of Giving, Delivered by Papa John's.

During NBA Cares Season of Giving, teams and players will be out in their communities hosting hundreds of charitable events across the country to brighten the holidays for thousands of children and families.

PS&E and Papa John's will team up again for the Season of Giving (November 22 – December 25) by hosting the following events throughout the holiday season:

Holiday Toy Giveaway presented by JAKKS Pacific

November 22 – December 17

For the 12th consecutive year, Pacers Sports & Entertainment has partnered with JAKKS Pacific for another special Toy Giveaway for children across the state. The yearly toy giveaway, which this year involves partnerships with more than 80 local nonprofit organizations across Indiana, is made possible by the incredible generosity of JAKKS Pacific founder and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Berman and his long-standing friendship with Herb Simon, PS&E Chairman & CEO. In-person toy distributions will also take place again this year as Boomer's sleigh will make stops in November and December in Greensburg, Marion, Terre Haute, Evansville, Vincennes, Monticello, Fort Wayne and Connersville.

In addition, a special in-game presentation will take place on Monday, Dec. 13 when the Pacers take on the Golden State Warriors to recognize Berman, Simon and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Block Out Hunger presented by MHS

November 23

As part of PS&E's Hoops for Hunger Platform, presented by Salesforce, PS&E and MHS have teamed up with Shepherd Community Center for Block Out Hunger.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, PS&E and MHS staff, along with Pacers and Fever mascots Boomer and Freddy Fever, will host a special Thanksgiving Food Distribution. Families from IPS #58 will receive a bag of Kroger groceries filled with all the trimmings for a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. In addition, each family will receive a Pacers/Fever Swag Bag and the opportunity for a family photo with Boomer & Freddy Fever.

IFD Fill the Bell

November 26 and December 3

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Pacers have teamed up with the Indianapolis Fire Department to host Fill the Bell at select Pacers home games during the Season of Giving.

Fill the Bell helps to fund next year's Clothe-A-Child event. IFD firefighters can be found "standing the bell" at Pacers home games on November 26 and December 3. The IFD would like community members to stop by and say hello to IFD firefighters and help children with donations.

Each year, as part of the IFD Clothe-A-Child program, children in need of assistance are assigned an IFD firefighter who helps them shop for a warm coat, clothes for school and new shoes for winter. They, along with their families, eat breakfast together (cooked by the firemen), shop for clothes and also get a meet-and-greet with Santa.

Domantas Sabonis Come to Our House Season of Giving Dinner presented by US Foods

December 2

In celebration of its 24th year hosting this annual holiday tradition, PS&E will welcome 600 men, women, and children from Central Indiana shelters to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a warm holiday meal. Domantas Sabonis will serve as the official host of this year's dinner, which is presented by US Foods. Levy Restaurants will prepare the meal and all leftover food will be donated to Second Helpings.

The meal will take place in the entry pavilion of Gainbridge Fieldhouse from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Team alumni, local media, PS&E staff and event sponsors and will assist in serving our special guests. Also on hand to help will be members of the Indiana Pacemates, Boomer and Freddy Fever.

In addition to the food, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities which include interactive games, a photo booth, balloon artists, face painters, caricaturists and more. When the guests leave Gainbridge Fieldhouse, they will all receive a Holiday Pack, which includes a variety of cold-weather items including a Pacers knit hat, Indiana Fever ear band, gloves, blankets, towels and more.

Groups invited to attend include Coburn Place Safe Haven, RIZE Kids, Dayspring Center, Dove Recovery House, Good News Ministries, Good Samaritan Network, Holy Family Shelter, Horizon House, HVAF, Outreach Indiana, Salvation Army, Shepherd Community Center, STOPOVER, Inc., The Julian Center, The Wheeler Center for Women & Children and Wheeler Mission.

Boomer and Freddy’s Holiday Extravaganza

December 21

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Pacers and Fever mascots, Boomer and Freddy Fever, along with Pacers Alumni and Indiana Pacemates, will celebrate the holidays with Boomer and Freddy’s Holiday Extravaganza!

Youth from Windsor Village Park will be invited to DEFY trampoline park for an evening of food, fun and surprises. Each child in attendance will take flight at this extreme air sport park, receive autographs and photos with their favorite mascots and take home a Pacers/Fever Swag Bag. As a special surprise, each child in attendance will receive a Simon Mall Gift Card to help celebrate the season.