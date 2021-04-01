Pacers Sports & Entertainment Lights it up Blue for World Autism Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers Sports & Entertainment today announced they will Light It Up Blue in honor of World Autism Day on Friday, April 2, when the Pacers take on the Charlotte Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The commemoration, an initiative presented by DAMAR, recognizes people with autism and those who support them and is part of PS&E's Pacers Voices initiative.

"Efforts to bring awareness to the needs of people with autism and shine a light on the individuals who care for them are incredibly important to us here at PS&E, as evidenced by our strong partnerships with terrific organizations like DAMAR and KultureCity," said Rick Fuson, PS&E President & COO. "We appreciate the emphasis the NBA places on this issue, and we look forward to lighting it up blue for World Autism Day."

PS&E strives to create an environment that is inclusive of all fans, all year long. In partnership with DAMAR, one of America's leading providers of services to people with developmental, behavioral, and intellectual disabilities, year-long programs and events are offered to bring people together and use the game of basketball to demonstrate the importance of equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Additionally, PS&E's partnership with KultureCity ensures Bankers Life Fieldhouse is a sensory-inclusive venue, with complimentary sensory packs made available to help guests with autism, PTSD, early onset dementia, or other sensory needs enjoy their Fieldhouse experience.

Finally, this year's NBA-wide World Autism Day activities offer participants a chance to learn about and advocate for this important issue. Information on these activities can be found at www.nbacares.com, include:

• Parents Network (ERT) Autism Acceptance Virtual Panel in Partnership with KultureCity: On April 6, the NBA Parents Network will host a 60-minute intimate virtual discussion with representatives from KultureCity discussing the parental experience during the pandemic, particularly for those with children with sensory needs.

• Virtual Fireside Chat with Dominque Wilkins and Joe Ingles: The NBA will host a candid conversation facilitated by KultureCity co-founder Dr. Michele Kong and featuring Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins and Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles discussing the transition from playing basketball to becoming a parent of children with sensory needs, the importance of inclusion and what acceptance means to them. The conversation, which will be recorded on March 30, will be recorded live-to-tape, and will be edited and cut to be featured on NBACares.com, and the NBA and KultureCity's social media and digital assets.

• Bounce Out the Stigma Virtual Health & Wellness Clinics: The NBA will partner with Mike Simmel of Bounce Out the Stigma to host two virtual clinics for youth on the spectrum using various basketball-related drills to encourage the importance of health and wellness.