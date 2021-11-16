Pacers Sports & Entertainment, JAKKS Pacific Toys Tip Off Season of Giving, Delivered by Papa John's, with Return of Holiday Toy Distribution

INDIANAPOLIS – For the 12th consecutive year, Pacers Sports & Entertainment and JAKKS Pacific Toys are teaming up to put smiles on the faces of thousands of Hoosier children this Holiday season. The organizations announced today the tip-off to the annual PS&E-JAKKS Pacific toy giveaway, which for more than a decade has been a central part of the team’s Season of Giving, delivered by Papa John's.

The yearly toy giveaway, which this year involves partnerships with more than 80 local nonprofit organizations across Indiana, is made possible by the incredible generosity of JAKKS Pacific founder and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Berman and his long-standing friendship with Herb Simon, PS&E Chairman & CEO.

"Stephen Berman is a truly remarkable person and a very special friend, someone whose immense generosity has made the Holidays memorable for so many Indiana families," said Simon. "We are all so grateful to him and JAKKS Pacific for making this initiative so impactful year after year."

"I'd first like to thank the Pacers organization and my dear friend Herb Simon for their shared efforts in bringing joy to the children of Indiana," said Berman. "I am always delighted to see the positive impact our donation has on so many children and their families. This is what the Holiday Season is all about! I am proud to stand together by way of JAKKS Pacific with Herb Simon and the entire Pacers Organization to make this happen."

Since 2009, the partnership has resulted in hundreds of thousands of toys given away by hundreds of organizations around the state. Additionally, Berman and JAKKS Pacific has responded to children in Indiana and beyond during times of crises. Following the devastating tornado that ravaged Henryville in the spring of 2012, the company celebrated “Christmas In July” and sent more than 14,000 toys for distribution to local families. JAKKS Pacific also expanded toy distribution to Orlando, Houston, and Miami in 2017 when families in those cities were impacted by severe hurricanes.

Toys are sorted and delivered to the local partners, who in turn distribute the toys to families they serve in their communities. This year, PS&E partnered with Bosma Enterprises in Indianapolis, one of the Midwest's largest providers of training and employment for people who are blind or visually impaired, to store and sort thousands of toys for distribution throughout central Indiana.

The Pacers and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will honor Berman on December 13 with an in-game presentation when the team takes on the Golden State Warriors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The following is the schedule for this year's in-person toy distributions:

Monday, November 22: 10:30am - Decatur County Family YMCA (Greensburg)

- Decatur County Family YMCA (Greensburg) Monday, November 22: 4pm - Boys & Girls Club (Marion)

- Boys & Girls Club (Marion) Monday, November 29: 3:30pm –Washington Park (Terre Haute)

–Washington Park (Terre Haute) Tuesday, December 7: 2:30pm - Lincoln School (Evansville)

- Lincoln School (Evansville) Thursday, December 9: 4pm - YMCA of Vincennes (Vincennes)

- YMCA of Vincennes (Vincennes) Tuesday, December 14: 4pm - Boys & Girls Club of White County (Monticello)

- Boys & Girls Club of White County (Monticello) Wednesday, December 15: 3pm - Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne (Fort Wayne)

- Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne (Fort Wayne) Friday, December 17: 3pm - Higher Praise Worship Center (Connersville)

Additional information will be provided prior to each local event.