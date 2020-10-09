Jim Morris at Come to Our House Thanksgiving Dinner
Pacers Sports & Entertainment Celebrates Jim Morris on World Food Programme Nobel Peace Prize

Posted: Oct 09, 2020

The history of our state and our community is ripe with leadership from giants of all industries who shaped the world-class place we have become. None is more of a true treasure than our very own Jim Morris. Among his many accomplishments, Jim was instrumental in helping make the World Food Programme the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization it is. The PS&E family could not be more proud.

