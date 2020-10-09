Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Pacers Sports & Entertainment Celebrates Jim Morris on World Food Programme Nobel Peace Prize
The history of our state and our community is ripe with leadership from giants of all industries who shaped the world-class place we have become. None is more of a true treasure than our very own Jim Morris. Among his many accomplishments, Jim was instrumental in helping make the World Food Programme the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization it is. The PS&E family could not be more proud.
