Pacers Sports & Entertainment Announces Local Organizing Committee Board of Directors for 2021 NBA All-Star

INDIANAPOLIS, July 9, 2018 – Pacers Sports & Entertainment today announced the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Board of Directors for 2021 NBA All-Star. The 70th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

"The 2021 NBA All-Star board members personify leadership, influence, vision and a strong commitment to our community and the state of Indiana," commented Rick Fuson, Founding Chairman, LOC Board of Directors and President and Chief Operating Officer, Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "I'm confident they will help us achieve our vision of hosting the best-ever NBA All-Star weekend by exceeding expectations of the NBA, players, media and guests and leveraging everything that makes Indiana and Indianapolis a great place to live, work and play."

"I'm excited about the opportunity to serve alongside this group of outstanding leaders and I’m grateful for their service," said Mel Raines, President, LOC Board of Directors and Senior Vice President of Facilities, Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "Beyond just the NBA All-Star game itself, we will work tirelessly to help create the best experience for Hoosiers and visitors while establishing a long-lasting legacy for our local community."

Indianapolis will follow Charlotte in 2019 and Chicago in 2020 as All-Star host. This will mark the second NBA All-Star in Indianapolis, which hosted the midseason classic in 1985, and the first time the game will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Fort Wayne hosted the NBA's third All-Star Game in 1953.

The LOC Board of Directors held its first meeting today and will meet on a regular basis leading up to the NBA All-Star 2021. The LOC Board of Directors consists of the following leaders:

Honorary Co-Chairs

Herb Simon, Owner, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Steve Simon, Owner, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Jim Morris, Vice Chairman, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis Mayor

Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Governor

Executive Committee

Rick Fuson, Founding Chair, LOC Board of Directors; President and COO, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Mel Raines, President, LOC Board of Directors; Senior Vice President of Facilities, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Kevin Bower, Secretary/Treasurer of LOC Board of Directors; Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Aasif Bade, Co-Chair, LOC Board of Directors; President of Ambrose Property Group

Tamika Catchings, Co-Chair, LOC Board of Directors; Retired Star of the WNBA's Indiana Fever, Director of Player Programs and Franchise Development, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Rafael Sanchez, Co-Chair, LOC Board of Directors; Attorney and Civic Leader

Cynthia Simon-Skjodt, Co-Chair, LOC Board of Directors; Civic Leader and Philanthropist