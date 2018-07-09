Pacers Sports & Entertainment Announces Local Organizing Committee Board of Directors for 2021 NBA All-Star
INDIANAPOLIS, July 9, 2018 – Pacers Sports & Entertainment today announced the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Board of Directors for 2021 NBA All-Star. The 70th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
"The 2021 NBA All-Star board members personify leadership, influence, vision and a strong commitment to our community and the state of Indiana," commented Rick Fuson, Founding Chairman, LOC Board of Directors and President and Chief Operating Officer, Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "I'm confident they will help us achieve our vision of hosting the best-ever NBA All-Star weekend by exceeding expectations of the NBA, players, media and guests and leveraging everything that makes Indiana and Indianapolis a great place to live, work and play."
"I'm excited about the opportunity to serve alongside this group of outstanding leaders and I’m grateful for their service," said Mel Raines, President, LOC Board of Directors and Senior Vice President of Facilities, Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "Beyond just the NBA All-Star game itself, we will work tirelessly to help create the best experience for Hoosiers and visitors while establishing a long-lasting legacy for our local community."
Indianapolis will follow Charlotte in 2019 and Chicago in 2020 as All-Star host. This will mark the second NBA All-Star in Indianapolis, which hosted the midseason classic in 1985, and the first time the game will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Fort Wayne hosted the NBA's third All-Star Game in 1953.
The LOC Board of Directors held its first meeting today and will meet on a regular basis leading up to the NBA All-Star 2021. The LOC Board of Directors consists of the following leaders:
Honorary Co-Chairs
Herb Simon, Owner, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Steve Simon, Owner, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Jim Morris, Vice Chairman, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis Mayor
Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Governor
Executive Committee
Rick Fuson, Founding Chair, LOC Board of Directors; President and COO, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Mel Raines, President, LOC Board of Directors; Senior Vice President of Facilities, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Kevin Bower, Secretary/Treasurer of LOC Board of Directors; Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Aasif Bade, Co-Chair, LOC Board of Directors; President of Ambrose Property Group
Tamika Catchings, Co-Chair, LOC Board of Directors; Retired Star of the WNBA's Indiana Fever, Director of Player Programs and Franchise Development, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Rafael Sanchez, Co-Chair, LOC Board of Directors; Attorney and Civic Leader
Cynthia Simon-Skjodt, Co-Chair, LOC Board of Directors; Civic Leader and Philanthropist
Directors
Isaac Bamgbose, Vice President of Development, Hendricks Commercial Properties
Tanya Bell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Indiana Black Expo, Inc.
Tiffany Benjamin, President, Lilly Foundation; Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility and Global Health Programs, Lilly
Gail Boudreaux, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthem, Inc.
Quinn Buckner, Vice President of Communications, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Stephanie Chen Fuhrmann, Chief Administration Officer, Telamon Corporation
Justin Christian, President and Chief Executive Officer, BCforward
Pat Early, President, Somerset CPAs and Advisors
Lewis Ferebee, Superintendent, Indianapolis Public Schools
Cathy Foley, Leadership and Organizational Development Consultant
Juan Gonzalez, President, KeyBank Central Indiana, KeyBank
Frank Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sport Graphics Inc
Melina Kennedy, President of Capital Improvement Board and Executive Director, Pick Up Truck Business of Cummins Inc.
Ryan Kitchell, Executive Vice President, IU Health
Kelly Krauskopf, President of the Indiana Fever and Senior Vice President of Pacers Gaming, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Tom Linebarger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cummins Inc
Tony Mason, President and Chief Executive Officer, Indianapolis Urban League
Pam Matthews, President, Kroger Co. Central Division, The Kroger Co.
Carolene Mays, Executive Director, White River State Park Development Commission
Kristin Mays-Corbitt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mays Chemical Company
Mike McDaniel, Executive Director of Government Affairs, Krieg DeVault
Allison Melangton, Senior Vice President, Hulman Motorsports
Jonathan Nalli, Chief Executive Officer, St. Vincent
Brian Payne, President and Chief Executive Officer, Central Indiana Community Foundation
Kevin Pritchard, President of Basketball Operations, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Melissa Proffitt, Office Managing Partner, Ice Miller LLP
Mario Rodriguez, Executive Director, Indianapolis Airport Authority
Joyce Rogers, Vice President for Development and External Relations for Diversity Equity & Multicultural Affairs, Indiana University Foundation
JoAn Scott, Managing Director, Men's Basketball Championships, NCAA
Bill Shrewsberry, President, Shrewsberry & Associates, LLC
Shari Simon, Senior Vice President of Development Marketing and Corporate Events, Simon Property Group
Jeff Smulyan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Emmis Communications
Bob Stutz, CEO Marketing Cloud & Chief Analytics Officer, Salesforce
John Thompson, President, First Electric Supply
Dan Towriss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Guggenheim Life and Annuity Company