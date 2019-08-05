Pacers Sports & Entertainment Announces 2019 Part-Time Job Fair

Indianapolis – Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) today announced it will host a job fair for part-time positions at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, August 14. The event will take place in the Entry Pavilion between Pennsylvania Street and Delaware Street from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Part-time employees are a crucial part of the PS&E team of inspired and dedicated employees who deliver quality entertainment and unparalleled service at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Available part-time positions include opportunities in a variety of PS&E departments — including Box Office, Team Store, Conversion, Guest Relations, Ushers, Freelance Camera & Production, Mobile Ticketing Assist Team, Public Safety, and Digital Marketing — and with PS&E partners — ESG Security, Denison Parking, Eclipse Staffing, MS-IL Staffing, and Levy Restaurants.

Supervisors and current part-time employees will be at the job fair to meet with attendees. Online and paper job applications will be available on site.

The part-time job fair is an opportunity to learn more about becoming part of the excitement at Bankers Life Fieldhouse — which is one of the world's greatest basketball arenas and the most widely used public building in the state of Indiana. This multipurpose facility continues to bring hundreds of events (including the 2021 NBA All Star Game) to the city and state while welcoming nearly two million people each year.

For information on the part-time job fair, please call 317-917-2500.