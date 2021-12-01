Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Marcus Graham Project Partner to Engage and Impact Diverse Young Professionals

KEY POINTS:

PS&E and the Marcus Graham Project (MGP) are teaming up to give diverse Hoosier young professionals hands-on experience in the sports and entertainment industry.

Participants will be selected for this opportunity to network with Pacers and Fever leadership and staff from across the organization and work on projects aimed at developing solutions in guest experience, digital media and marketing, and more.

MGP was one of the inaugural grantees of the NBA Foundation, which was created in 2020 through ten-year funding committed by each of the League's thirty owners.

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Marcus Graham Project (MGP), a national nonprofit whose programs provide diverse young professionals exposure and experience in media and marketing, are teaming up to give talented Hoosiers a hands-on opportunity to learn the sports and entertainment industry. The organization made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

Tipping off February 1, 2022, this four-day immersive experience will bring a group of aspiring and dynamic young leaders to PS&E for mentorship, networking, and project-based learning. The cohort will also spend the week working collaboratively on innovations in the areas of fan engagement, marketing, and more. Projects will be presented to a guest judge panel at week's end.

"It is critical that we invest in bringing diverse voices to the table to be decision-makers, not only for our company and the sports industry but for the long-term strength of the city and state," said Rick Fuson, PS&E President & Chief Operating Officer. "MGP is a proven partner with a long track record of success, and I am incredibly excited to meet the dynamic and talented participants we will get to host."

MGP was among the very first grantees to receive support in 2020 from the NBA Foundation, the organization created through $10 million commitments from each of the NBA's thirty owners to drive economic empowerment in Black communities through employment and career advancement.

"Over the last three years it has been our first priority to align ourselves with organizations who not only share our vision but are committed long term to exercising the work required to enact change for the next generation of diverse creative thinkers," said Larry Yarrell II, MGP co-founder and Chief Development Officer. "PS&E was one of the first organizations to raise its hands when the opportunity arose to extend our Sports Marketing Programs to new markets, and this workshop, the first to include a WNBA team, is an indication the organization and community are committed to removing barriers for minority talent."

In addition to learning and hands-on work, participants will have the opportunity to network with Pacers and Fever executive leaders and young professionals from across the organization. Moreover, PS&E will select one standout participant to attend MGP's iCR8 Summer BootCamp located in Dallas.

Applications are due January 15, 2022, with selections made by January 22.

APPLY NOW »

About the Marcus Graham Project

The Marcus Graham Project (MGP) is a network with the intent strategically focused on building the next generation of leadership in the advertising & marketing industry through mentorship & career development. The MGP’s iCR8™ programs are designed to provide diverse aspirants in the field of marketing and media, including advertising, PR & social media with the exposure and experience necessary to solidify careers within the industry. Since founding in 2005, MGP has impacted more than 2,500 members and alumni internationally.