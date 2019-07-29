Pacers Sign T.J. McConnell; Re-Sign Edmond Sumner

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed free agent T.J. McConnell and re-signed Edmond Sumner.

McConnell, a 6-2, 190 lb. guard, averaged 6.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field over 76 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018-19. After he went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, McConnell played four seasons in Philadelphia and averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 314 games played.

Sumner, a 6-5, 196 lb. guard, played 23 games and made two starts for the Pacers last year after beginning the season on a two-way contract. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.0 rebound over 9.1 minutes per game. Sumner also made 26 starts for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ affiliate in the NBA G League, and ranked 11th in the league in scoring with an average of 22.1 points per game.

