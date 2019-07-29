@Pacers
Pacers Sign T.J. McConnell; Re-Sign Edmond Sumner
The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed free agent T.J. McConnell and re-signed Edmond Sumner.
McConnell, a 6-2, 190 lb. guard, averaged 6.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field over 76 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018-19. After he went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, McConnell played four seasons in Philadelphia and averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 314 games played.
Sumner, a 6-5, 196 lb. guard, played 23 games and made two starts for the Pacers last year after beginning the season on a two-way contract. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.0 rebound over 9.1 minutes per game. Sumner also made 26 starts for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ affiliate in the NBA G League, and ranked 11th in the league in scoring with an average of 22.1 points per game.
McConnell Discusses Joining Indiana
July 29, 2019 - New Pacers guard T.J. McConnell shares why he signed with the Pacers and what he'll bring to the team.
Highlights: T.J. McConnell
July 29, 2019 - The Pacers have signed guard T.J. McConnell to a contract. Check out some of McConnell's best plays from his first four NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Sumner on Re-Signing with the Pacers
July 29, 2019 - After re-signing with the Pacers, guard Edmond Sumner discussed coming back to the team, his position on the floor and what he plans to work on during the rest of the offseason.
Highlights: Edmond Sumner's Career-to-Date
July 29, 2019 - The Pacers have re-signed guard Edmond Sumner. Check out some of Sumner's best plays from the past two seasons with the Pacers and Mad Ants.
