Pacers Sign Terry Taylor And Duane Washington, Jr.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced today that they have signed forward Terry Taylor and guard Duane Washington, Jr. Additionally, the team has signed guard/forward Nate Hinton and guard Gabe York to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Hinton will wear number 14 and York will wear number 8 for the Pacers.
In a related move, the Pacers have waived guard Keifer Sykes.
The roster currently stands at 17 players.
