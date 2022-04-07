Terry Taylor & Duane Washington Jr.

Pacers Sign Terry Taylor And Duane Washington, Jr.

Posted: Apr 07, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced today that they have signed forward Terry Taylor and guard Duane Washington, Jr. Additionally, the team has signed guard/forward Nate Hinton and guard Gabe York to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Hinton will wear number 14 and York will wear number 8 for the Pacers.

In a related move, the Pacers have waived guard Keifer Sykes.

The roster currently stands at 17 players.

Tags
Sykes, Keifer, Taylor, Terry, Washington Jr., Duane, Pacers

Related Content

Sykes, Keifer

Taylor, Terry

Washington Jr., Duane

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter