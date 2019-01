The Indiana Pacers announced Sunday they have signed 6-6 forward Stephan Hicks to a 10-day contract.

Hicks, undrafted out of Cal State-Northridge, has been with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' affiliate in the NBA G League, since 2015. This season he has started 26 games for the Mad Ants, averaging 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.