Pacers Sign Oshae Brissett

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have signed forward Oshae Brissett.

Brissett originally signed with the Pacers on a 10-day contact on April 1, followed by a second 10-day contract on April 11. Previously this season, Brissett played with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G-League bubble, where he was named to the 2020-21 All-NBA G League Second Team.

Brissett spent his rookie season in 2019-20 on a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.