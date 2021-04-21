Oshae Brissett on Earning Contract with Pacers

April 21, 2021 - Oshae Brissett discusses his emotions signing a contract with the Pacers after previously playing on two 10-day contracts for Indiana.

Brissett 210421

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Oshae Brissett on Earning Contract with Pacers
Now Playing

Oshae Brissett on Earning Contract with Pacers

April 21, 2021 - Oshae Brissett discusses his emotions signing a contract with the Pacers after previously playing on two 10-day contracts for Indiana.
Apr 21, 2021  |  02:22

Pacers Sign Oshae Brissett

Posted: Apr 21, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have signed forward Oshae Brissett.

Brissett originally signed with the Pacers on a 10-day contact on April 1, followed by a second 10-day contract on April 11. Previously this season, Brissett played with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G-League bubble, where he was named to the 2020-21 All-NBA G League Second Team.

Brissett spent his rookie season in 2019-20 on a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Tags
Brissett, Oshae, Pacers

Related Content

Brissett, Oshae

Pacers

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter