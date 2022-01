INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers today announced that they have signed guard Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Pacers previously signed Stephenson to 10-day contracts under the NBA's COVID-related hardship exception, the first on January 1, and then on January 11. Currently, the Pacers do not have any players listed in the NBA’s Health & Safety protocols.