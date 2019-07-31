@Pacers
Pacers Sign Justin Holiday; Sign Naz Mitrou-Long to a Two-Way Contract
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have signed free agent Justin Holiday to a contract and signed Naz Mitrou-Long to a two-way contract.
Holiday, a 6-6, 181 lb. guard, played 82 games for the second time in his career and made a career-high 77 starts while splitting time between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The oldest brother of Pacers second-year guard Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday has averaged 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game over six NBA seasons with the Grizzlies, Bulls, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.
Mitrou-Long, a 6-4, 218 lb. guard, spent the past two seasons on a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz. He appeared in 15 games for the Jazz over the last two seasons and averaged 1.3 points and 1.0 assist over 5.7 minutes per game. He appeared in 32 games last season for the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G League and averaged 18.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and a team-high 4.8 assists per game.
Justin Holiday on Signing With the Pacers
July 31, 2019 - Justin Holiday discusses why he chose Indiana, as well as his relationship with his brother and now teammate, Aaron.
Naz Mitrou-Long on Signing Two-Way Contract
July 31, 2019 - Guard Naz Mitrou-Long discusses signing a two-way contract with the Pacers, his experience playing on a two-way in Utah, and advice from close friend and former Pacer Georges Niang.
Highlights: Justin Holiday
July 31, 2019 - The Pacers have signed guard/forward Justin Holiday to a contract. Check out some of Holiday's best plays.
