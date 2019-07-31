Pacers Sign Justin Holiday; Sign Naz Mitrou-Long to a Two-Way Contract

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have signed free agent Justin Holiday to a contract and signed Naz Mitrou-Long to a two-way contract.

Holiday, a 6-6, 181 lb. guard, played 82 games for the second time in his career and made a career-high 77 starts while splitting time between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The oldest brother of Pacers second-year guard Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday has averaged 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game over six NBA seasons with the Grizzlies, Bulls, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Mitrou-Long, a 6-4, 218 lb. guard, spent the past two seasons on a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz. He appeared in 15 games for the Jazz over the last two seasons and averaged 1.3 points and 1.0 assist over 5.7 minutes per game. He appeared in 32 games last season for the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G League and averaged 18.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and a team-high 4.8 assists per game.