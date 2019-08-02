Pacers Sign JaKarr Sampson

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have signed free agent JaKarr Sampson to a contract.

Sampson played in China for the Shandong Golden Stars before returning to the NBA G League to compete with the Windy City Bulls where in averaged 21.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 24 games. He finished the 2018-19 regular season on a 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls and averaged 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game over the Bulls' final four contests. Over four NBA seasons, he has averaged 5.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game over 173 career appearances with the Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers.