Pacers Sign Guard Malcolm Brogdon to Multi-Year Contract Extension

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced today that the team has signed guard Malcolm Brogdon to a multi-year contract extension.

"Malcolm has established himself as a very important part of our organization, not only with his performance on the court but also by the character he displays beyond it," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "He has become one of our undisputed leaders – continually supporting his teammates and setting them up for success – while also demonstrating the drive, dedication, and work ethic necessary to establish himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA."

Brogdon, the 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year, was acquired by the Pacers on July 6, 2019, and has appeared in 297 career regular-season games, posting averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game. Additionally, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and was selected to participate in both the 2017 and 2018 NBA Rising Stars Challenges at All Star weekend. During the 2018-19 season, Brogdon became only the eighth player in NBA history record a “50/40/90” season, when he shot 50.5% from the field, 42.6% from three-point range, and a league-leading 92.8% from the free-throw line.

In 2020, he established the Brogdon Family Foundation, which seeks to create a more equitable world by empowering children, families, and communities to reach their potential and thrive through two major initiatives: Hoops4Humanity and the JHA Education Project.