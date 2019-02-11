Pacers Sign Edmond Sumner

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed guard Edmond Sumner to a contract. Per team policy, terms were not revealed.

Sumner has been a two-way player this season, splitting time between the Pacers and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League. He will no longer be a two-way player.

Sumner has appeared in 17 games for the Pacers this season, including two starts. He also appeared in 17 games for the Mad Ants, averaging 23.9 points 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.