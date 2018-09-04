McMillan on Extension, Expectations for Future
After singing a contract extension, Pacers head coach Nate McMillan talked to Pacers.com about his time with the team and dealing with elevated expectations moving forward.
McMillan Extension 180904
McMillan on Extension, Expectations for Future
After singing a contract extension, Pacers head coach Nate McMillan talked to Pacers.com about his time with the team and dealing with elevated expectations moving forward.
| 03:37
My Home Court: Nate McMillan
Nate McMillan and the other kids in his Raleigh apartment complex showed some ingenuity to make a second basketball hoop so they could play full court games. See more stories about the Pacers' childhood basketball memories at Pacers.com/MyHomeCourt.
| 04:13
Pacers Sign Coach Nate McMillan to Extension
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday they have signed Head Coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, no terms were released.
McMillan will enter his third season as Pacers coach after serving as the team's Associate Head Coach for three seasons under Frank Vogel. In his first two seasons, the 54-year-old McMillan has a 90-74 record and helped guide the Pacers to two playoff appearances. Before the 2017-18 season, the Pacers were projected by many to be a lottery team, but ended up one of the biggest surprises in the NBA with a 48-34 record and a No. 5 seed in the East. The Pacers lost to Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but extended the Cavaliers in a closely-contested seven-game series. McMillan finished sixth in Coach of the Year balloting.
RELATED: McMillan Knows Formula for Coaching Longevity »
"I'm really proud of what Nate and our coaching staff have done," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "Nate is very deserving of this extension. We have a wonderful culture and he has been a big part of implementing that culture. He's dedicated leader, a very good coach and we're lucky to have him here with the Pacers."
"I'm very appreciative of Kevin and Mr. Simon (team owner, Herb Simon) for this show of faith in what we are doing," said McMillan. "Going back two years ago when I was hired, the trust Larry (Bird) and Mr. Simon had in myself and my staff meant a lot. Now with this extension, it's an affirmation of what we all – front office, coaches, players, staff – are trying to accomplish."