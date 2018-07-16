Pacers Sign Alize Johnson

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed Alize Johnson to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not released.

The Pacers selected Johnson with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Johnson averaged 15.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last season as a senior at Missouri State.

Johnson appeared in five games last week for the Pacers in the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 12.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 23 minutes per game.