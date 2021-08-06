Pacers Re-sign T.J. McConnell

The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have re-signed point guard T.J. McConnell to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to re-sign T.J. McConnell,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “This franchise and our fan base knows what T.J. brings to this team: leadership, tenacity and an insatiable desire to win. T.J. has arrived at this point in his career with hard work, patience and overcoming doubters. But he never doubted in himself. He was undrafted and it takes a special kind of player to not only overcome that obstacle, but to turn it into what will likely be a long NBA career. That is a testament to what kind of work ethic and competitive fire T.J. has.”

McConnell recorded the best season of his career in 2020-21 as he set career highs with 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He led the NBA with a total of 128 steals during the regular season.

“This is what I wanted,” said McConnell, “a longer-term deal with a team and city that my family and I have fallen in love with. This is a first-class organization from top to bottom and I love playing and living here.”

McConnell joined the Pacers as a free agent prior to the 2019-20 season and has averaged 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game over his two seasons in Indiana. After he originally went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, McConnell has completed six NBA seasons with the Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers (2015-19).