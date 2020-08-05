Pacers, PointsBet Announce Multi-Year Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers and PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, today announced a new multiyear partnership, making PointsBet an official sports gaming partner of the team.

As part of the agreement, PointsBet branding will be displayed along what is known as the "apron," the out-of-bounds space between the baseline and the team bench. This represents the first time a sports betting operator will occupy that space.

In addition, PointsBet signage will be prominently displayed throughout the Fieldhouse, including on phone charging stations and along the scorer’s table. PointsBet will also have a presence on the Pacers' digital platforms.

"This corporate partnership with PointsBet represents a real win for both companies," said Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment president and COO. "We look forward to welcoming them in as a very visible brand at the Fieldhouse and through our various channels."

"PointsBet was thrilled to unveil the fastest sports betting app in Indiana earlier this year, powered by our best-in-market proprietary technology, premium brand mentality, and clear points of difference via our product features that bettors can't get elsewhere," noted Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "Indiana represents a massive opportunity for PointsBet, and we will take a heavily localized approach to ensure we are delivering the best overall customer experience Indiana sports fans and bettors are seeking. We are very excited to bolster our presence within the Hoosier State and surrounding areas, as well as to Indiana Pacers fans around the globe via this unique partnership, working collaboratively with a first-class organization to enhance the NBA fan experience and excitement created within venue or watching at home."

To help celebrate the partnership, PointsBet and the Indiana Pacers will provide new PointsBet Indiana clients with a very special sign-up offer. New users can enter the code "PACERS" and receive $100 in free bets when they deposit and bet just $20. Moving forward, PointsBet and the Pacers will continue to provide new and current clients with market-leading offers including promotions, boosters, and more.

Earlier this year, PointsBet and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a deal to make PointsBet an Authorized Sports Betting Operator of the NBA, marking the company's first partnership with a U.S. professional sports league. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet made its U.S. debut in January 2019 and features an easy-to-use app, providing bettors with fast and seamless access to the most markets for wagering in the world, powered by its proprietary technology. PointsBet is the only U.S. provider of the revolutionary PointsBetting product, which rewards players exponentially the more correct their wagers are.