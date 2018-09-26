Pacers Pick Up Contract Options on Leaf, Sabonis

The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday that they have picked up the team options on the contracts of TJ Leaf (third year) and Domantas Sabonis (fourth year).

Leaf, the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, appeared in 53 games as a rookie. The 6-10 forward out of UCLA averaged 2.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per contest.

Sabonis, acquired in July 2017 from Oklahoma City, averaged 11.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over 74 games in Indiana last season. The 6-11 big man out of Gonzaga shot 51.4 percent from the field, 35.1 percent from 3-point range, and 75 percent from the free throw line in the 2017-18 campaign.