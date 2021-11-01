Pacers Nike 21-22 City Edition Uniforms Are a Mixtape of Iconic Moments

NDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers have unveiled their Nike 21-22 City Edition Uniforms, a mixtape of the memories that have helped make the Blue & Gold one of the NBA's most beloved brands. With design elements fans will quickly recognize from the franchise's memorable moments during the 70s, 80s, and 90s, these City Editions connect the Pacers' storied history, this year's exciting young team, and a future as powerful and hopeful as that of their home city and state.

"The moments that live on in Pacers lore are most special because they frame the memories that countless Hoosiers hold in the hearts for a lifetime," said Rick Fuson, President and Chief Operating Officer for Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "In that way, this year's Nike City Edition uniforms truly embody the uniquely Hoosier love affair between our people, our team, and our sport."

The Pacers Moments Mixtape is part of the unveil of the 2021-2022 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, which collectively celebrate the NBA's 75th Anniversary Season and tells the League's story by highlighting the most iconic moments of 28 teams.

"In Indiana, basketball is more than just a game. It's a way of life," says Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men's, at NIKE, Inc. "Nike partnered with the Pacers to make sure the Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms will bring back memories of legendary teams and memorable characters, wrapping it all together with a style and swagger that's quintessentially Pacers."

Some of the uniforms' most notable features include:

The "PACERS" jersey lettering across the chest from 1987, surrounded by the famous yellow blocking designed by Olympic Champion Florence Griffith Joyner

On the shorts, the team's current logo is displayed remixed with a 1971 classic look, with a salute to the State of Indiana on the belt buckle

In an homage to Hall of Famer Bobby "Slick" Leonard, the immortal Boom Baby! Will be displayed on the jersey's anthem.

The Pacers will wear the Nike 21-22 City Edition uniforms throughout the season, including nine times at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Each of the first five games will be themed to highlight one of the Moments Mixtape eras of Pacers basketball and will include appearances by alumni players, poster giveaways, concourse activations, and other in-game elements.

On November 3, Rik Smits will be at the Fieldhouse for the game against the New York Knicks, a themed celebration of the legendary 1990s Pacers teams. Balcony tickets start at $9 and mezzanine tickets start at $45. Learn more and secure tickets by visiting Pacers.com/City.