Pacers Hire Ted Wu as Vice President of Basketball Operations

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday the hiring of Ted Wu as Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Wu joins the Pacers after working eight years with the NBA league office in New York City. In his role at the NBA, Ted was a member of the Salary Cap Management team where he oversaw player transactions and the administration of the league's player contract system. His understanding of the Collective Bargaining Agreement allowed him to advise all 30 teams on strategy related to contract signings, trades, and the salary cap and tax system.

He was also a key contributor in the negotiation of the 2017 CBA with the National Basketball Players Association. In addition to his primary functions, Ted also supported the league's Basketball Operations department at events such as the NBA All-Star Game and Draft Combine and he also assisted the Finance Department in administering the league's escrow system and completion of each season’s year-end audit.

Ted was born and raised in New Jersey and attended the NYU Stern School of Business where he received a Master's Degree in Accounting and Bachelor's Degree in Marketing. After graduating, Ted worked at KPMG for two years before joining the NBA to pursue his career passion in sports.