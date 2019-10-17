Pacers, Fever Team Up with Nike to Grow the Game for Girls in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever and Nike take play seriously, announcing their partnership to launch Game Growers, a new program that invites girls across the country to create the inclusive, meaningful experiences in sport that they deserve, starting in Indiana. The Game Growers program gives eighth grade girls the opportunity to work in pairs to develop ideas and collaborate with participating WNBA and NBA teams to inspire more girls in their community to play and love sports.

"Nike is joining forces with the WNBA and NBA to invite girls across the country to help us change the game," said Caitlin Morris, General Manager of Nike Social & Community Impact. "We know that kids who play do better in every way – physically, emotionally and academically – yet this generation, and girls in particular, are the least active in history. We want girls today to be game changers and problem solvers, and Game Growers helps amplify their voices, lifts up their ideas and equips them to succeed – on the court and in life."

By age 14, girls are dropping out of sport at twice the rate of boys. According to a 2018 study from the Women’s Sports Foundation, nearly 40 percent of girls don’t participate in sport, versus 25 percent of boys. Game Growers enables eighth grade girls to share their ideas for how to make sport more fun, starting in their hometown.

"We do believe that We Grow Basketball Here in Indiana," said Pacers Sports & Entertainment Sr. VP/Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Todd Taylor. "It's natural that we would partner with Nike to further grow the game especially among young women. The Pacers and the Fever are proud to be at the forefront of this initiative."

Game Growers Timeline